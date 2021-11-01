We are amazed by these cheesecake spring rolls!

You can never go wrong with spring rolls, and making them sweet seems like an amazing idea.

Okay, we are a little bit obsessed with this concept. Beef & Lobster in Temple Bar have turned spring rolls into a dessert and it's kind of genius. These sweet spring rolls consist of crispy fried cheesecake and are served with strawberry compote and lemon sugar. That sounds like a bit of us.

Beef & Lobster open 5-9.30pm Monday to Friday and from 12-4pm and then 5-9.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. They also have a branch in Galway to check out.

We're thinking this cheesecake spring roll idea could be made with all sorts of combinations, and we hope to see more of them!

Header image via Instagram/beefandlobster

