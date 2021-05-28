Coffee and Cream Dublin is serving perhaps the most Insta-worthy doughnuts and waffles in the city

By Brian Dillon

May 28, 2021 at 3:31pm

Coffee and Cream Dublin is serving perhaps the most Insta-worthy doughnuts and waffles in the city

Do you ever come across a picture or video of food on Instagram or TikTok and just think, "NEED"? Coffee and Cream Dublin serves up some unbelievable looking doughnuts, waffles and other sweet treats that have us salivating.

With multiple locations around the city, they're really treating our taste buds as well as our Instagram feeds to some insanely good desserts. You'll find Coffee and Cream Dublin at The Bell Pub in Blanchardstown, The Clonsilla Inn, Quinlan's in Clondalkin and Rathfarnham Shopping Centre.

Recently, they have taken to TikTok to showcase some of their unreal sweet treats and we have become slightly obsessed. Their Crunchie Doughnuts come with Belgian milk chocolate, caramel sauce and crushed crunchie.

 

Meanwhile, there are the White Chocolate and Oreo Warm Doughnuts which looks just as good, as well as the simple Doughnuts covered in Belgian chocolate and served with some soft-serve ice cream.

Now, onto their waffles. Double Oreo Bubble Waffle, anyone? Perhaps the waffle that takes the crown is the Kinder Dream, which looks, well, dreamy.

While you tuck into whatever delicious dessert you choose, you'll also be able to get yourself an iced latte, mocha or americano.

Want to find out more? Make sure to check out Coffee and Cream Dublin on Instagram and TikTok. Warning: you will be drooling.

Header image via @_coffee_and_cream_dublin_ on Instagram.
