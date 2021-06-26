Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

By Lynda Keogh

June 26, 2021 at 1:48am

Ladies and gents of Dublin 8 - mark your calendars!

Waaaaaaaaaay back in February, the owners of Greenville Deli teased that they would be opening Greenville Deli. The hint was somewhere in Dublin 8. Well, now a couple of months on - we now have a location and an opening date!

If you're into seriously delicious sandwiches, cracker tunes and good banter Greenville Deli is a spot you have to try. The residents of Inchicore should consider themselves very lucky locals with this new spot opening in the village. The guys over at Greenville Deli took to Instagram on Friday to announce that the opening date for their second location - JULY 9th!! Woo!

Greenville Deli is a much-loved spot in the Tara Street area, and we can only imagine that this new Inchicore location will become just as popular! Not only are they a small business themselves, but Greenville Deli use ingredients and stock goods from other small Irish businesses too.

We always love supporting small and local businesses. If you know of any new spots popping up - let us know, we would love to support them and learn more about them!

