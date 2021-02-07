Close

Owners at Greenville Deli on Tara Street confirm second Dublin location to open soon

By Sarah Finnan

February 7, 2021 at 9:32am

Greenville Deli is bringing the show on the road to Dublin 8. 

Known for their banging tunes and fresh eats, Greenville Deli has grown quite the following since they opened up on Tara Street back in 2019. Deciding to expand their Dublin offering once again, the deli has lots in store for 2021 with owners announcing that they'll be opening a new branch out in Dublin 8 in the coming weeks.

Home to some of the finest sambos, hot pots and sausage rolls around town, the team has big news for locals - taking to Instagram to drum up excitement for their latest venture.

Owned by ‘foodie friends’ Adam and Eve (not that Adam and Eve, obviously), Greenville was built on a shared love of good grub and no doubt Greenville 2 will follow suit.

Dublin 8, here they come. Any guesses where they'll be taking up residence?

Header image via Instagram/Greenville Deli

