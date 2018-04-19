These 31 Dublin Suburbs Will Have Speed Limits Cut Down To 30km/h

Worth taking note of if you're a regular on the road. These could be potential places for checkpoints from now on.

The Irish Times is reporting that plans to cut speed limits down to 30km/h in 31 Dublin suburbs has been approved.

According to the publication, 12 more southside suburbs and 19 northside ones will have their speed limits cut.

The last change of this kind happened in 2011.

They are being introduced on a phases basis and are due to begin at the start of May 2018.

The limits would be extended into areas including:

Southside - Harold’s Cross, Rathmines, Portobello, Ranelagh and east Inchicore

Northside - Coolock, Artane, Killester, Clontarf, west Cabra, North Wall and parts of Glasnevin, Finglas and Ballymun.

There will also be periodic reductions from 50km/h - 30km/h around schools located on eight major roads affecting: Long Mile Road, Slievebloom Park, Chapelizod Road, Howth Road, Griffith Avenue, Seamus Ennis Road, Terenure Road East and Clareville Road East.

Suburbs that remain outside the 30km/h zone are:

Southside - Terenure, Rathgar, Clonskeagh and Donnybrook on the southside; Ballyfermot, Bluebell, and Ashtown to the west of the city;

Northside - Drumcondra, Whitehall, Donnycarney, Beaumont, Darndale, Northwood and the remainder of Glasnevin, Ballymun and Finglas.

