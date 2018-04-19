Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

It's even prettier when it has better lighting.

The Barge April

We don't know what we did to deserve such good weather.

Actually, hold that thought - A million weather warnings, the worst snow storm in years and torrential rain for the last few months, no, we deserve this and lots of it too.

Dublin had an absolute scorcher today and even managed to grab a spot on the top five warmest places in Ireland on April 19th, but can you guess what place got in the top five? 

The average temperature was a fantastic 18 degrees around the county and to be honest, we know we're a bit biased but when the sun is out, is there any better place to be than in Dublin?

We're going to answer that for you, MAJOR NOPE.

It's even more beautiful when it has better lighting...

Lie back, every time.

Because, was the sun even out if you weren't here? 

Ireland 🇮🇪 Sun ☀️ #sun #ireland #dublin

A post shared by Vinhas Photo (@vinhas_photo) on

It's the only way to spend your lunchtime break tbf. 

18°C no rain 🙌🏻

A post shared by Bruna Alcala (@brunaalcala) on

"No rain", we don't think we'd ever get sick of hearing this. 

🥀

A post shared by carlota.hl (@carlota.hl) on

Just scenes. 

We don't know where it came from but we want it to stay. 

A post shared by Manel ZL (@manel_zl) on

"Mr. Blue Sky, please tell us why, you had to hide away for so long?" 

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

The caption of that last picture is gospel: 

"When the sun shines in Dublin, is it any wonder we flock to the likes of Dun Laoighaire, Killiney, Howth, Malahide and the South Wall Walk? 

"The reason is because I’m sure like most cities lucky enough to be on the Coast, Dublin is fabulous when the sun shines."

Amen to that.

READ NEXT: PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sunshine Sun Dublin Ireland Weather
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
These 31 Dublin Suburbs Will Have Speed Limits Cut Down To 30km/h
These 31 Dublin Suburbs Will Have Speed Limits Cut Down To 30km/h
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference
PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference
Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny
Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
The Building Of This Hotel On Kevin Street Has Left Locals Furious
The Building Of This Hotel On Kevin Street Has Left Locals Furious
Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin By Switching From Renting To Buying
Here's How Much You'd Save In Dublin By Switching From Renting To Buying
One Of The Biggest Boxing Fights Ever Could Take Place In Dublin
One Of The Biggest Boxing Fights Ever Could Take Place In Dublin
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference
Dublin

PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference
Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny
Dublin

Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny
That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month
Lifestyle

That's SO Fetch – The Lighthouse Cinema Is Showing Everyone's Fave Chick Flick This Month

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin