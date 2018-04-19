10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

It's even prettier when it has better lighting.

We don't know what we did to deserve such good weather.

Actually, hold that thought - A million weather warnings, the worst snow storm in years and torrential rain for the last few months, no, we deserve this and lots of it too.

Dublin had an absolute scorcher today and even managed to grab a spot on the top five warmest places in Ireland on April 19th, but can you guess what place got in the top five?

The average temperature was a fantastic 18 degrees around the county and to be honest, we know we're a bit biased but when the sun is out, is there any better place to be than in Dublin?

We're going to answer that for you, MAJOR NOPE.

It's even more beautiful when it has better lighting...

Lie back, every time.

Because, was the sun even out if you weren't here?

It's the only way to spend your lunchtime break tbf.

18°C no rain 🙌🏻 A post shared by Bruna Alcala (@brunaalcala) on Apr 19, 2018 at 11:26am PDT

"No rain", we don't think we'd ever get sick of hearing this.

🥀 A post shared by carlota.hl (@carlota.hl) on Apr 19, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

Just scenes.

We don't know where it came from but we want it to stay.

A post shared by Manel ZL (@manel_zl) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

"Mr. Blue Sky, please tell us why, you had to hide away for so long?"

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Apr 19, 2018 at 9:31am PDT

A post shared by Matteo Di Gregorio (@matteodigregorio1) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:40am PDT

The caption of that last picture is gospel:

"When the sun shines in Dublin, is it any wonder we flock to the likes of Dun Laoighaire, Killiney, Howth, Malahide and the South Wall Walk?

"The reason is because I’m sure like most cities lucky enough to be on the Coast, Dublin is fabulous when the sun shines."

Amen to that.

