PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference

"It's Not Acceptable".

Poster 007 2

'Vote No' posters which were positioned on poles on Dorset Street were altered in a move that Save The Eighth campaigners are calling a 'dirty trick'.

The posters in question have a title which says: 'A Licence To Kill' and underneath where it originally said 'Vote No' was changed to 'Vote 007', the numbers that are associated with fictional MI5 agent, James Bond.

The Irish Independent reported that these type of posters have been vandalised or stolen in a number of locations. 

A spokesperson for Save the Eighth told the publication that the incident was at the "milder end of the scale" but was "not acceptable" and that several incidents of a similar fashion were reported to the Gardaí.

Poster 007 1

Photo Credit: The Irish Independent

This comes on the same week when a man was filmed in Limerick tearing down posters calling for a 'Yes' vote. 

It was filmed in Limerick City on Tuesday morning at around 9am and shows a "gentleman walking through town ripping repealthe8th posters off poles."

The man in question is seen tearing down two posters, one at the start of the video and one at the end of the video. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

