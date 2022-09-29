Dublin 7 pub offers discount to customers who wear their coats inside

As the energy crisis persists, Doyles Corner of Phibsboro have come up with a creative way to save on their heating bill.

The Dublin 7 pub are offering a 20% discount to customers who wear their coats inside when the heating is turned down every Tuesday. The discount will be applicable to food bills.

In a post on Facebook, Doyles revealed they'd be turning the heating down every Tuesday for the month of October, as gas and oil prices continue to soar. They also referenced the rising cost of fuel, skyrocketing to €33 from €16 this time last year.

So now there is a chill in the air with a bag of coal gone from €16 a bag to €33 we thought now might be a good time to launch our new Tuesday promo - Bring yer coat and get 20% off your food bill.

The price of coal is a frequent topic of discussion at the moment - earlier this month, Micheál Hurley of Hurley’s Fuel Centre in Clonakilty told the Irish Times of fuel prices tripling in the space of a year:

This time last year I was buying coal from Coyles up in Buncranna — we were buying it off of them for €16.50. And the price today is €45.50 a bag, so that’s three times the price. We used to get three months’ credit from the coal guys, but now it has to be paid for on the day.

You can book in for your chill Tuesday at Doyle's Corner HERE

