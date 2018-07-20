Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World

Dublin

We love bringing you the latest new services from Dublin Airport but we feel like this one is going to be one of the most popular yet.

Dublin Airport has announced on Friday that it will increase capacity on its Dublin to Province Boston service by 40%.

The airline, Norwegian will offer a year-round daily service between Dublin and Providence Boston next summer.

Flights are currently at five per week between the two destinations.

Welcoming the new daily service, Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said:

“We are delighted to see Norwegian’s route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport. The increase in capacity on its Providence Boston service is testament to the popularity of the route and will provide greater choice and flexibility for both business and leisure customers.”

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer at Norwegian said:

“We are excited to increase our transatlantic flights next summer to meet demand and continue expanding our presence in Ireland. The market presents a clear opportunity to deliver more high-quality flights at lower fares for consumers on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Norwegian’s expansion continues in summer 2019 with the launch of our first route to Canada, bolstering popular routes and maintaining much-needed direct transatlantic services to maximise choice and flexibility for Irish business and leisure customers.”

From summer 2019, Norwegian will have 28 transatlantic departures per week from Dublin Airport.

We can't wait to hop on one of the new daily services and try out our best 'The Departed' impressions..."are you a coooaaappppp?"

