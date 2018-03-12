Dublin Airport Has A Brand New Daily Service And It's A Strange One

Could be your next random trip away.

Loganair has announced a significant partnership with Stobart Group which will see the airline operating from the newly-renamed Carlisle Lake District Airport (CLDA) to Dublin on a daily basis.

Loganair will operate eight flights per-day across the working week and a total of 12 at weekends, connecting Cumbria and the Lake District, which receives 45 million visitors per year, to the three destinations.

Dublin will have a daily service each day of the week and Belfast City will be served daily, excluding Saturday.

Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership has committed £4.95m to the development of CLDA, and the services will be the first commercial and business flights from Carlisle since 1993.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re both delighted and honoured to become the first operator at the new Carlisle Lake District Airport, and this partnership with Stobart will open up Loganair’s services to a whole new range of customers.

Stobart Group’s head of corporate projects Kate Willard said: “Stobart Group is committed to delivering a brilliant air travel experience across the UK and Ireland. We are therefore delighted to be announcing flights with Loganair connecting London, Belfast and Dublin with Carlisle and the Lake District.

“There is huge demand from London, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to visit Carlisle, which is home to major businesses and serves as a gateway to the Lake District, two UNSCO World Heritage Sites and South Scotland.”

The route to Dublin also offers additional connectivity ease to travellers as they will be able to clear US immigration checks in the comfort of Dublin Airport at Terminal 2 – meaning they will land in the US as a hassle-free domestic passenger.

We've never thought about going to Carlisle before this but if it's good enough for a daily service, it must be worth the visit.

READ NEXT: WATCH: This Beautiful Music Video Captures Everyday Life In The Liberties During Storm Emma

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here