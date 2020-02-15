Dublin Airport confirms multiple cancelled flights due to Storm Dennis

A number of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled on Saturday due to the effects of Storm Dennis.

Storm Dennis brought heavy rain and strong winds to Ireland and Dublin Airport has encouraged all passengers to check with their airlines before showing up to the airport because further delays may take place due to the stormy conditions in the capital.

"A small number of flights have been cancelled to/from Dublin Airport today due to Storm Dennis," a tweet from the airport's account reads.

"The weather conditions may also result in some flight delays. Please check latest flight information with your airline before coming to the airport today."

Flights from Dublin to Newquay and Paris have already been cancelled while arrivals from the Isle of Man, Newquay and Paris have also been cancelled.

Dublin is currently one of many counties under a Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning from Met Eireann, while 11 counties' wind warnings have been upgraded to Status Orange.

Additional weather warnings are possible for the remainder of the weekend as adverse conditions associated with Storm Dennis are expected to continue into Sunday.

Commenting on Sunday, a Met Eireann spokesperson said: "A very windy day with stormy conditions in Atlantic coastal counties. Sunshine and widespread heavy squally showers, especially in the north and west, with a risk of hail and thunder. Some of the showers may turn wintry on higher ground. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, but feeling colder in strong to gale force southwest winds, with severe and damaging gusts."

