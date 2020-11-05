Close

Dublin Airport lodge plans for a 'major Terminal 1 facelift'

By James Fenton

November 5, 2020 at 12:06pm

Dublin Airport is planning to give Terminal 1 a major facelift with the roof and core facade set to be replaced.

Plans have been lodged with Fingal County Council that, if approved, will see the core facade and roof of the terminal 'replaced with a new modern, energy efficient structure that will completely transform the external appearance of Terminal 1 and give it a new visual identity'. As well as that, existing concrete fins will make way for a 'combination of glass and solid panels to create a fresh look for T1 that will improve the overall visual appearance of the airport campus'.

Speaking about the proposal, Vincent Harrison of Dublin Airport said: "These works are part of an overall programme to ensure that T1 can continue to successfully serve Ireland for many decades to come. While passenger traffic had been hit by the impact of Covid-19, as custodians of Dublin Airport on behalf of the State, daa must always take a prudent long-term view in relation to managing the facility. As certain elements of T1 are approaching the end of their life, it makes sense to seek planning permission now for these works, which will be carried out over the coming years."

No specific date has been set for the upgrade works to take place. You can read more about Dublin Airport's plans for Terminal 1 here.

