Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

It's been confirmed that the Gaiety Panto will not be taking place this year

By James Fenton

November 5, 2020 at 11:25am

Share:

Bad news for little kids and big kids alike as it has been announced that the Gaiety Panto will not be taking place this year.

A huge Christmas tradition in the city, Dubliners will have to go without the Gaiety Panto this year due the Covid-19 pandemic. The Little Mermaid had been pencilled in as the 2020 panto but MCD Productions confirmed its postponement in a video posted this morning.

In it, the Panto Dame tells all the children out there that the show is on hold in order to keep everyone "safe and well". Viewers are reminded to "keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask" and, all going well, the Gaiety Panto (still The Little Mermaid) will be back at Christmas 2021.

You can watch the video in full below and make sure to heed the advice of the Panto Dame!

READ NEXT: Good news! Dublin coffee truck back on the road today after fire damage

Share:

Latest articles

EEK! This Dublin café will be opening for brunch for the first time this weekend

Dublin Airport lodge plans for a 'major Terminal 1 facelift'

Good news! Dublin coffee truck back on the road today after fire damage

A Mexican street food pop-up will take place in Smithfield this weekend

You may also love

EEK! This Dublin café will be opening for brunch for the first time this weekend

Dublin Airport lodge plans for a 'major Terminal 1 facelift'

Good news! Dublin coffee truck back on the road today after fire damage

Public to be consulted over pedestrianisation of Dame Street

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.