It's been confirmed that the Gaiety Panto will not be taking place this year

Bad news for little kids and big kids alike as it has been announced that the Gaiety Panto will not be taking place this year.

A huge Christmas tradition in the city, Dubliners will have to go without the Gaiety Panto this year due the Covid-19 pandemic. The Little Mermaid had been pencilled in as the 2020 panto but MCD Productions confirmed its postponement in a video posted this morning.

In it, the Panto Dame tells all the children out there that the show is on hold in order to keep everyone "safe and well". Viewers are reminded to "keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask" and, all going well, the Gaiety Panto (still The Little Mermaid) will be back at Christmas 2021.

You can watch the video in full below and make sure to heed the advice of the Panto Dame!

ATTENTION KIDS: We are so incredibly disappointed to announce that the Gaiety Panto “The Little Mermaid” will be rescheduled until Christmas 2021. Here's a little message from Panto Dame to all the children, mammies and daddies, grannies & grandads... pic.twitter.com/dK9HjqhZ8F — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) November 5, 2020

