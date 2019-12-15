Dublin Airport passengers asked not to bring wrapped gifts in hand luggage

Passengers flying through Dublin Airport over the festive period have been asked to avoid packing wrapped presents in their hand luggage.

A statement has been issued by Dublin Airport which reminds passengers that they may be asked to unwrap any wrapped gifts at the security screening area.

The reminder comes ahead of what will be one of the busiest times of year for the airport.

Dublin Airport spokesperson Siobhán O’Donnell said: "Many passengers take a lot of time to carefully wrap Christmas gifts for family and friends overseas. We would ask them not to wrap these gifts, so they are not disappointed if they are requested to open them at the passenger security screening area."

.@DublinAirport is reminding passengers not to gift wrap Christmas presents if they are carrying them in hand luggage at the security screening area this holiday season https://t.co/4ZYKxQlM7p pic.twitter.com/Hk2FWjCS4K — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 13, 2019

To see the full list of prohibited items for both checked-in and hand luggage, click here.

Passengers are also reminded that the regulations regarding liquids in hand luggage still applies.

O'Donnell added: "We would also like to remind passengers that the EU liquids restriction regulation is still in place. Passengers should pack gifts in bottles or containers measuring more than 100ml into their checked in luggage. Many people carry a snow globe in their hand luggage and unfortunately because of their liquid content they are not permitted through security screening."

READ MORE - Dublin Airport launches its first digital shopping wall