  • Dublin Airport launches its first digital shopping wall

Dublin Airport launches its first digital shopping wall

By Darragh Murphy

December 12, 2019 at 10:50am

Dublin Airport has launched its first digital shopping wall.

The digital shopping wall will offer passengers the opportunity to purchase items while at their boarding gate.

Dublin Airport's digital shopping wall is located in the 100 gates boarding area and includes a range of products from The Loop.

Passengers can use their smartphones to scan the QR code which is linked to items on the wall and they will be brought to that specific item or further browse The Loop website. Passengers can then collect their purchase at the Shop and Collect desk in the Arrivals Hall on the passenger’s return.

"We are very excited to launch our first ever digital shopping wall for The Loop at Dublin Airport," said Paul Neeson, Head of Retail at Dublin Airport.

He added: "This service is perfect for passengers who may have bypassed our shopping area in a hurry only to realise when they get to their boarding gate that they would have had time to shop after all. The digital shopping wall is all about convenience and providing more choice for our customers."

The digital shopping wall, which is due to be rolled out in Terminal 2 next year, is the latest in a number of new projects being developed at Dublin Airport under an initiative known as The Future Factory.

"We’re delighted with the response from customers so far and we are planning to launch it in Terminal 2 and other airside locations in the coming months," Mr Neeson said.

