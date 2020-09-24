Dublin Airport proposes to introduce pre-flight Covid tests from next month

DAA is considering adding pre-departure Covid testing at Dublin airport as early as next month.

According to The Irish Times, the Airport Authority is in talks with various independent suppliers about introducing the testing, to coincide with EU's new travel framework that aims to standardise Covid restrictions in member states.

As part of the new framework, passengers may need a confirmed negative Covid test before flying out of the Republic.

It was considered that passengers planning to travel should be tested a number of days before their flight, but testing units at Cork and Dublin airport could streamline this process.

A DAA spokesperson confirmed that they have briefed the Government on the new plan and that talks are ongoing - the final decision will lie with the Government and not airport authorities.

The new framework seeks to eliminate the two week self-isolation of all travellers entering the country from abroad except for the 10 green-listed states.

Ireland is an outlier within the EU in this respect, with most states allowing movement within the bloc in general and imposing further restrictions only in high risk regions.

