Plans underway for new pedestrian area in Dun Laoghaire

Officials at DLRCC are working on plans for a new pedestrian area in front of Bloomfield's Shopping Centre in Dun Laoghaire.

A number of areas across Dublin have been given a facelift in recent weeks/months, including several city-centre locations such as South Anne Street. Now featuring a beautiful outdoor seating area - complete with appropriate rain cover, this is Ireland after all - the extra space has allowed for businesses in the area to continue running in spite of strict public health guidelines.

Announcing details of further development works around the capital, officials at Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DLRCC) tweeted to say that they are working on plans for a new pedestrian zone in front of Bloomfield's Shopping Centre. Aiming to 'stimulate a vibrant streetscape', the project will also encourage footfall throughout the town centre and in the surrounding area.

The public realm works will extend the full length of Convent Lane to the junction with Convent Road with works due to include the following features:

a landmark public plaza and upgrade of Convent Lane as a pedestrianised zone

no through traffic/loading bays/car parking

re-location of disabled parking spaces and taxi rank

minor re-configuration of Georges Street Lower, Covent Road and Convent Lane junction

controlled access for deliveries

demolition of numbers 35-37 Georges Street to allow for Myrtle Square which will feature a large canopy structure

greenery to include trees, underplanting and integrated seating

added greenery to Convent Lane

bin storage, callisthenics play zones, public lighting and sustainable urban drainage

Asking the public for feedback, authorities are encouraging people to speak up and let their voices be heard. Park consultations opened today and will stay open until October 30.

