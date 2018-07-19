Dublin Flight To America Forced To Make Emergency U-Turn Back To Capital

The call was made over fears that the plane had collided with this as it took off.

A plane which took off from Dublin Airport and was heading for New York was forced to do a u-turn back to the capital.

The plane circled Bray before returning to the Airport due to fears that it had hit a bird during take off Norwegian Airlines confirmed

Flight D81842 took off on Thursday morning and was just over Galway when it decided to return to the east coast. It circled Bray in order to burn off fuel before attempting to land just before half 12.

#D81842 Norwegian Dublin-Newburgh has returned to Dublin Airport after turning round near to Galway before the Atlantic Crossing.



Aircraft entered a hold for around 3 hours



Fire Rescue following the Aircraft as pre caution on the ground in Dublin🚒🚒🛬 — Flight Alerts ⚠ (@FlightAlerts777) July 19, 2018

. @Fly_Norwegian flight #D81842 is returning to Dublin and is currently in the hold burning fuel #avgeek pic.twitter.com/jbKJ6wUptO — Michael Kelly (@Michaelkelly707) July 19, 2018

Earlier in the year, a flight from Dublin to Spain was forced to make a u-turn over fears that an animal was stuck in the jet.

The Aer Lingus flight was forced to head back to the capital over fears that a hare had been sucked into one of jet's engines during take-off.

Crew onboard at the time informed air traffic controllers that they had hit two "rabbits or hares" on departure.



