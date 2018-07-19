News

Flight To Dublin Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Shannon Airport

A second aircraft has also aborted its landing.

Aer Lingus Dub

The Irish Times is reporting that a flight to Dublin Airport has been diverted to Shannon after it was forced to abort its landing on Thursday afternoon.

The publication is reporting that a second aircraft aborted its landing shortly after.

Passengers on the Aer Lingus flight EI 163 from London Heathrow were told that it was too "unstable" to fly because of the wind conditions and it was "forced" to go to ground.

Aer Lingus confirmed on their website that the flight was re-routed just before 4pm.

The plane was just grounded at Shannon Airport for under an hour before it took off for the capital again and lands in Dublin at an estimated time of 5:25.

