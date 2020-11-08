Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin artist creates 'don't go to 2020' merch inspired by her popular mural 

By Sarah Finnan

November 8, 2020 at 3:59pm

Share:

Emmalene Blake - if the name sounds familiar, that's probably because you've seen the artist's work splattered around Dublin city. The face behind a number of the capital's most famous creations, Emmalene's work has even grabbed the attention of celebs such as Dermot Kennedy, Ice Cube and Cardi B.

Inspired by the cult classic Back to the Future movies, the Dublin artist is also responsible for this 80s mural out in Tallaght. Painted way back in June of this year, it pictures the movie's main characters Marty and Doc alongside the words "don't go to 2020".  Sound advice... if only we had a choice in the matter, eh?

Proving to be one of her most popular creations to date, the talented local creative has since decided to make the print available in clothing form - but with only one day left to order, you best be quick if you want to pick one up.

Available as cotton t-shirts, jumpers or hoodies, they come in a range of different colours including yellow, orange, green, pink, blue and grey.

"Don't go to 2020" - Doc definitely knew something we didn't.

Header image via Instagram/Emmalene Blake

READ NEXT: Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

Share:

Latest articles

Met Éireann says Ireland's weather will be in the 'battleground zone' this week 

Bored? A free online 'molecular cocktail' class will cure that

Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it's a great big belly hug in a mug

You may also love

Bored? A free online 'molecular cocktail' class will cure that

Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it's a great big belly hug in a mug

Rejoice! This Mexican street food pop-up is sticking around for another weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.