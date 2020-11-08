Dublin artist creates 'don't go to 2020' merch inspired by her popular mural 

Emmalene Blake - if the name sounds familiar, that's probably because you've seen the artist's work splattered around Dublin city. The face behind a number of the capital's most famous creations, Emmalene's work has even grabbed the attention of celebs such as Dermot Kennedy, Ice Cube and Cardi B.

Inspired by the cult classic Back to the Future movies, the Dublin artist is also responsible for this 80s mural out in Tallaght. Painted way back in June of this year, it pictures the movie's main characters Marty and Doc alongside the words "don't go to 2020". Sound advice... if only we had a choice in the matter, eh?

Proving to be one of her most popular creations to date, the talented local creative has since decided to make the print available in clothing form - but with only one day left to order, you best be quick if you want to pick one up.

Available as cotton t-shirts, jumpers or hoodies, they come in a range of different colours including yellow, orange, green, pink, blue and grey.

"Don't go to 2020" - Doc definitely knew something we didn't.

