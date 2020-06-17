Close

'Don't go to 2020' - Sound advice from Dublin's newest Back to the Future mural

By Sarah Finnan

June 17, 2020 at 3:17pm

Back to the Future fans will love Dublin's newest mural. Inspired by the cult classic 80s flick, the mural immortalises the movie's main characters Marty and Doc on a wall out in Tallaght.

Widely considered to be the gold standard of family adventure movies, Back to the Future is one of those rare gems that is loved by all. Whether you're into science fiction or not, there's something extremely likeable about Marty McFly and it's hard not to rate the onscreen dynamic between him and Doc.

For young fans, the movie gives an insight into what life in the 80s was like, for older fans, it provides a welcome dose of nostalgia and let's be honest, it's fun to look back and see what was considered 'modern' back then. Surprisingly, hoverboards have yet to take off (excuse the pun), though many of the movie's other visions for the future have proven to be fairly accurate - the likes of fingerprint recognition and personal drones for example.

Packed full of wisdom, fans have always delighted at quoting the movie, but one quote, in particular, has taken on added significance this year - that being Doc's advice to Marty, which Dublin artist Emmalene Blake has used as fodder for her latest mural.

Immortalising the film's main characters in paint, the mural pictures the duo alongside the words:

"Whatever happens Marty, don't go to 2020!"

Famous last words, eh? If only we knew then what we know now.

The latest in a long line of other isolation creations, Emmalene has already painted several other murals, many of which have caught the attention of their subjects as both Cardi B and Ice Cube reshared photos of their likenesses.

(Header image courtesy of @emmaleneblake)

