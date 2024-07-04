5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

Palace Street

Few places in Dublin are more French than Chez Max, making the Bastille Day celebrations there a no-holes-barred day-to-night experience. Expect live brass music, plenty of modules, dancing, spritzes and founder Gonzague ‘Max’ de Laloubie’s iconic motor pulled up the front.

French Film Screenings

Various libraries throughout Dublin

Grab the popcorn and enjoy a free screening of some of the best films to come out of France in the last few years, including Marinette, ’Beating Sun (Tant que le soleil frappe)’ and ’Sugar and Stars (À la belle étoile)’ The screenings are taking place from July 1-15th, in libraries all over Dublin including Rathmines, Terenure and the Central Library at the Ilac – more info is available right here.

Champagne Dinner

Cafe en Seine, more info here

Get that vie en rose way of living by heading to Café en Seine’s Champers dinner with Pannier. For €75 pp expect a 3-course gourmet dinner with 3 Champagne pairings hosted by Mathieu Brecy from Champagne Pannier who’s flying in from Paris to take you on a journey through the house’s fascinating history and the intricate artistry behind their exceptional cuvées. Qui Qui!

Dinner at a French Restaurant

Do things the old-fashioned way and celebrate France’s national holiday by simply enjoying a delicious French meal. Our absolute favourite French restaurants in Dublin can be found right here.

Bonne Fete Nationale!

READ NEXT: Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month