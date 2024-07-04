Search icon

04th Jul 2024

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

lovindublin

The Fête Nationale is upon us, and here’s how to celebrate in Dublin

Bastille Day, or le quatorze juillet commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14th 1789, an event which came to be seen as the symbolic beginning of the French Revolution. And if you find yourself on the streets of Dublin rather than in the thick of the military parade along the Champs-Elysée, don’t worry, you can still mark the occasion. While over en France, people are threatening to shit en masse in the Seine and simultaneously a far-right majority government is attempting to form. You might be best to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year, here’s how:

Bastille Celebration at The Church

Mary Street

This free event has been organised in partnership with LePetitJournal.com and will bring with it a brass band, French DJs, a crêpe stand, face painting and plenty more. Most importantly, there’ll be a special French menu on the go for the day that’s in it – c’est bon.

Chez Max

Palace Street

Few places in Dublin are more French than Chez Max, making the Bastille Day celebrations there a no-holes-barred day-to-night experience. Expect live brass music, plenty of modules, dancing, spritzes and founder Gonzague ‘Max’ de Laloubie’s iconic motor pulled up the front.

French Film Screenings

Various libraries throughout Dublin

Grab the popcorn and enjoy a free screening of some of the best films to come out of France in the last few years, including Marinette, ’Beating Sun (Tant que le soleil frappe)’ and ’Sugar and Stars (À la belle étoile)’ The screenings are taking place from July 1-15th, in libraries all over Dublin including Rathmines, Terenure and the Central Library at the Ilac – more info is available right here.

Champagne Dinner

Cafe en Seine, more info here

Get that vie en rose way of living by heading to Café en Seine’s Champers dinner with Pannier. For €75 pp expect a 3-course gourmet dinner with 3 Champagne pairings hosted by Mathieu Brecy from Champagne Pannier who’s flying in from Paris to take you on a journey through the house’s fascinating history and the intricate artistry behind their exceptional cuvées. Qui Qui!

Dinner at a French Restaurant

Do things the old-fashioned way and celebrate France’s national holiday by simply enjoying a delicious French meal. Our absolute favourite French restaurants in Dublin can be found right here.

Bonne Fete Nationale!

