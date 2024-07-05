2 openers and 1 high-profile supper club to be aware of in Dublin this week

There’s never a dull moment in hospitality-land

Taylor Swift, Pride, and Longitude to name but a few events that took place last week, had the knock-on effect of making us feel a little flat, poor and exhausted this week. The Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse has articulated just how much spending happened last week, in what they are calling the “Swiftonomics” effect, which saw spending rise by 17% in Dublin during the weekend of the Taylor Swift concerts. Specifically, pub and restaurant owners saw spending rise by 13% compared to the previous weekend. Long may it last and long may we see this many openers, flinging their doors open:

OPENER

Neighbourhood Wine, Baggot Street



Few wine shops hit quite like Neighbourhood Wine, the hardworking team places knowledge and expertise above all else (and it shows). Their newest opener added to their growing bow, is a new spot on Baggot Street (conveniently located beside Toners). Speaking of the opener the team said, [it’s] “a labour of love that took a whole heap longer than we ever could have expected… blood, sweat and bucket loads of tears have gone into it and pushed us to the precipice on many occasions.”



Throwing Shapes, Dublin 8’s Mill Street



A new community studio catering to all levels has opened up in Dublin 8’s Mill Street (near the Teelings Whiskey Distillery). They’ve classes for every skill level – even if your last encounter with clay was playing with some mala in school⁠, plus membership, private lessons and events. It’s a state-of-the-art open-access studio that is the first of its kind in Ireland. They describe their monthly membership which costs €200 as a gym where “members can come and flex their pottery muscles at a time that suits them.” The membership includes access to studio facilities, equipment, glazes and your own private shelf (Which any potter will tell you is a hot commodity). They also offer classes catering to total newbies to pottery pros, from 3-hour taster classes to 5-week courses.

SUPPER CLUB



Comet, location unknown



In what has been tipped as this year’s most hyped opener, together with Laura Chabal, chef Kevin O’Donnell is set to start something very exciting back on home turf. After a six-year stint working in Denmark, with Nicolai Nørregaard at the remote Restaurant Kadeau working as Head of Development for the 2-star Copenhagen location, and working alongside James Henry at the Parisian institution Le Doyenne. The Irishman has set his sights on home, in the form of a ‘Comet’ which will temporarily operate as a supper club with the view to finding a permanent space and “settling down”. Keep your eyes peeled on the skies for this one, ‘cos when the comet moves it goes quickly.



Have we missed anything? Give us a shout on [email protected]

READ ON: 5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year