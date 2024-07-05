Search icon

Best-of

05th Jul 2024

2 openers and 1 high-profile supper club to be aware of in Dublin this week

lovindublin

There’s never a dull moment in hospitality-land

Taylor Swift, Pride, and Longitude to name but a few events that took place last week, had the knock-on effect of making us feel a little flat, poor and exhausted this week. The Bank of Ireland Spending Pulse has articulated just how much spending happened last week, in what they are calling the “Swiftonomics” effect, which saw spending rise by 17% in Dublin during the weekend of the Taylor Swift concerts. Specifically, pub and restaurant owners saw spending rise by 13% compared to the previous weekend. Long may it last and long may we see this many openers, flinging their doors open:

OPENER

Neighbourhood Wine, Baggot Street

Few wine shops hit quite like Neighbourhood Wine, the hardworking team places knowledge and expertise above all else (and it shows). Their newest opener added to their growing bow, is a new spot on Baggot Street (conveniently located beside Toners). Speaking of the opener the team said, [it’s] “a labour of love that took a whole heap longer than we ever could have expected… blood, sweat and bucket loads of tears have gone into it and pushed us to the precipice on many occasions.”

Throwing Shapes, Dublin 8’s Mill Street

A new community studio catering to all levels has opened up in Dublin 8’s Mill Street (near the Teelings Whiskey Distillery). They’ve classes for every skill level – even if your last encounter with clay was playing with some mala in school⁠, plus membership, private lessons and events. It’s a state-of-the-art open-access studio that is the first of its kind in Ireland. They describe their monthly membership which costs €200 as a gym where “members can come and flex their pottery muscles at a time that suits them.” The membership includes access to studio facilities, equipment, glazes and your own private shelf (Which any potter will tell you is a hot commodity). They also offer classes catering to total newbies to pottery pros, from 3-hour taster classes to 5-week courses.

SUPPER CLUB

Comet, location unknown

In what has been tipped as this year’s most hyped opener, together with Laura Chabal, chef Kevin O’Donnell is set to start something very exciting back on home turf. After a six-year stint working in Denmark, with Nicolai Nørregaard at the remote Restaurant Kadeau working as Head of Development for the 2-star Copenhagen location, and working alongside James Henry at the Parisian institution Le Doyenne. The Irishman has set his sights on home, in the form of a ‘Comet’ which will temporarily operate as a supper club with the view to finding a permanent space and “settling down”. Keep your eyes peeled on the skies for this one, ‘cos when the comet moves it goes quickly.


Have we missed anything? Give us a shout on [email protected]

READ ON: 5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

14 of the best hen party ideas in Dublin

14 of the best hen party ideas in Dublin

By lovindublin

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

By lovindublin

Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month

kate bush wuthering heights event

Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

date dublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

By lovindublin

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

2 openers and 1 soft launch to be aware of in Dublin this week

achara

2 openers and 1 soft launch to be aware of in Dublin this week

By lovindublin

Taylor Swift albums as Dublin hospitality spots

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift albums as Dublin hospitality spots

By lovindublin

16 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Dublin

16 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Simon Cowell wants to team up with Louis Walsh to find next boyband in Dublin

Simon Cowell wants to team up with Louis Walsh to find next boyband in Dublin

By lovindublin

Throwing Shapes, a first-of-it’s-kind ceramic studio has just opened in Dublin

dublin pottery studio

Throwing Shapes, a first-of-it’s-kind ceramic studio has just opened in Dublin

By Emily Mullen

“You have to have a passion for it” – Smokin Bones’ Jason Nettleton on making it in hospitality

“You have to have a passion for it” – Smokin Bones’ Jason Nettleton on making it in hospitality

By Sarah McKenna

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

NTA

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

By lovindublin

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Dublin Port Company

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

By lovindublin

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

east link

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

By lovindublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

date dublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

By lovindublin

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

bray

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

By lovindublin

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

10 types of people you’ll see in Irish delis

10 types of people you’ll see in Irish delis

By Tara Catlett

Load more stories