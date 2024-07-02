Search icon

02nd Jul 2024

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

Taylor Swift officially wrapped up her Dublin stop on The Eras Tour on Sunday night after playing three sold-out shows at the Aviva Stadium

After the show, Taylor Swift and her crew took to the Hacienda Bar in Dublin 7 for some well-deserved celebrations.

The pub is known for its celebrity clientele.

As a tradition, owner Shay Duignan takes pictures with his famous guests.

It operates as a speakeasy, with Duignan deciding who should be allowed in once they ring the bell.

He posted to Facebook to thank Swift for stopping by:

“Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night. Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.

“It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night, we did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

He spoke to RTÉ, saying that everyone was lovely, and that “it was a late one.”

We certainly hope that the entire team enjoyed their much-needed night out.

It’s unknown whether or not Swift will stay in Dublin for the next few days. Her next stop on the tour is Amsterdam on Thursday night.

Swift will round off the European leg of the tour in London in August.

This article originally appeared on Her.ie and was written by Niamh Ryan.

Taylor Swift

