Search icon

News

04th Jul 2024

Simon Cowell wants to team up with Louis Walsh to find next boyband in Dublin

lovindublin

Getting the band back together.

Music mogul Simon Cowell has said he wishes to team up with Louis Walsh to find the next big boyband in Dublin.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge has historically put together some huge boybands including Westlife and One Direction.

The 64-year-old’s next mission is to mine Ireland’s capital city this summer for fresh blood.

Speaking to Newstalk this week, Cowell said he was returning “because I’ve had success in Dublin that was a good reason to come there again.”

Simon Cowell wants to team up with Louis Walsh to find next boyband in Dublin

The record executive recalled his previous successes in Dublin, specifically around one member of One Direction.

“Of course we auditioned Niall [Horan] in Dublin for One Direction and he was so good it felt a natural place to go to do this.”

However, he admits that he would love the help of someone who knows the lay of the land around the Irish capital a little better than himself and wishes to get Louis Walsh on board.

“Louis has done very well putting bands together historically,” he said. “I signed Westlife – they auditioned for me twice in Dublin.

“The first time I said no and I think you need to change the lineup. Second time he did change the lineup slightly and we signed them literally on the spot.”

Simon said he’d like to see Louis Walsh involved with the upcoming Dublin auditions.

“I think Louis should be in Dublin while I’m there; I mean it wouldn’t be the same without him,” he said.

Auditions for men aged between 16 and 18 will take place in Dublin on July 28 and 29.

As well as Dublin, Cowell will also be visiting cities like Liverpool and London, and will be filming a documentary focusing on the boyband search.

This article was originally on Joe.ie written by Simon Kelly.

READ ON: Throwing Shapes, a first-of-it’s-kind ceramic studio has just opened in Dublin

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

2 openers and 1 high-profile supper club to be aware of in Dublin this week

2 openers and 1 high-profile supper club to be aware of in Dublin this week

By lovindublin

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

5 ways to celebrate Bastille Day in Dublin this year

By lovindublin

Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month

kate bush wuthering heights event

Kate Bush fans to recreate Wuthering Heights dance in Dublin this month

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

NTA

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

By lovindublin

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Dublin Port Company

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

By lovindublin

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

east link

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

By lovindublin

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

By lovindublin

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

bray

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

By lovindublin

Dublin Airport’s razor new opener makes return after three decades

Dublin Airport

Dublin Airport’s razor new opener makes return after three decades

By lovindublin

Throwing Shapes, a first-of-it’s-kind ceramic studio has just opened in Dublin

dublin pottery studio

Throwing Shapes, a first-of-it’s-kind ceramic studio has just opened in Dublin

By Emily Mullen

“You have to have a passion for it” – Smokin Bones’ Jason Nettleton on making it in hospitality

“You have to have a passion for it” – Smokin Bones’ Jason Nettleton on making it in hospitality

By Sarah McKenna

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

NTA

Contactless payments one tap closer as NTA selects company to implement

By lovindublin

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

Dublin Port Company

Dublin gallery to take up short-term residence at Dublin Port Company’s Pumphouse

By lovindublin

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

east link

Plans to widen the East Link and add in a second bridge for walkers and cyclists afoot

By lovindublin

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce got the nod from Shay and got into the Hacienda Bar

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

date dublin

23 of the best date ideas in Dublin

By lovindublin

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

bray

Duggan family set their entrepreneurial sights on Bray’s main street eyesore

By lovindublin

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

The 16 best free things to do in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

dublin walks

25 beaut walks in and around Dublin to check out this weekend

By lovindublin

10 types of people you’ll see in Irish delis

10 types of people you’ll see in Irish delis

By Tara Catlett

2 openers and 1 soft launch to be aware of in Dublin this week

achara

2 openers and 1 soft launch to be aware of in Dublin this week

By lovindublin

Load more stories