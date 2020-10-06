Close

Dublin bakery named Supreme Champion at Irish Food Awards

By Rory Cashin

October 6, 2020 at 9:54am

Those in Dublin 8 are probably already regulars to this Best-in-Ireland award-winners.

The Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards for 2020 have been announced, with the goal of the awards to celebrate and reward the very best tasting Irish food and drink products, and the passionate, driven producers who make them.

While the awards focus on individual categories, from dairy products to ready-made meals to seafood, it also singles out individual outlets for their contributions towards Irish food, and the overall Supreme Champion for 2020 is the Bretzel Bakery based in Portobello.

Bretzel Bakery took home three more awards too, for Best in County, a Gold award for their Pain de Maison, and they won Best Sourdough in Ireland, too.

The owner of Bretzel Bakery had this to say about their win:

"It has been a hugely upsetting time for producers up and down the country, and our own experience echoes that of many others. Our valued corporate and restaurant accounts are facing severe challenges, but with the lockdown(s) creating a new interest in real bread & sourdough in particular our customers soon taught us that even when the economy stops, the demand for good bread doesn’t.

"By refocusing our hospitality business towards retail, we have been able to ensure that the Bretzel doesn’t just survive this crisis, but is thriving. A Blas Supreme Champion award is a great acknowledgement of the incredible hard work and laser focus of all the wonderful staff at the Bretzel Bakery who have helped make our award-winning breads available in more retail outlets than ever before."

