Dublin barbershop adds 'silent treatment' option for customers sick of small talk 

Some people just really dislike small talk, which is why one Dublin barbershop has added a new 'silent treatment' option so customers can opt-out of talking when they next visit.

A relatively new addition to Dublin, Neighbourhood Threat is only open a couple of months. One of the few positive things to come out of lockdown, owners saw how much of a demand there was for a trip to the barbers and jumped at the chance to launch their businesses.

Perched right in the heart of the action on Fade Street, the place has grown quite a customer base since opening with locals commending them for their booking system in particular - which now gives people the choice to opt for a chit-chat free visit.

Posting about the new 'silent treatment' option on Twitter, local man Seán Hewitt wrote:

"My barber has added a new option called "the silent treatment" where you can request not to be spoken to."

Also attaching a screenshot explaining the concept, it reads:

"Sometimes you're just not in the mood for small talk... for whatever reason. Tick this box if you prefer not to have a chat with your barber during your session with us."

My barber has added a new option called "the silent treatment" where you can request not to be spoken to. pic.twitter.com/EqOPk0yJ58 — Seán Hewitt (@seanehewitt) September 29, 2020

Sometimes you just don't feel like having the chats, you know? It's nothing personal. Factor in a mask/face covering and things are now all the more difficult.

Giving the business a stellar 10/10 review, many others have called for the same to be rolled out in their own local barbers/hairdressers.

Hallelujah. Option should be rolled out in hairdressers as well as barbers. https://t.co/T83wcaprq7 — Angela Key (@ang_key8) September 29, 2020

