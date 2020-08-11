Close

Dublin bathers urged to be 'extra vigilant' as dangerous jellyfish spotted on beaches

By James Fenton

August 11, 2020 at 12:53pm

Fingal County Council have urged people to be 'extra vigilant' as dangerous Lions Mane Jellyfish have been spotted at two Dublin beaches.

The Lions Mane Jellyfish have been appearing at both Balbriggan and Portrane beaches in North County Dublin and Fingal County Council have warned that there may be an increase in sightings throughout August across many beaches.

A sting from a Lions Mane Jellyfish has the potential to cause nausea, sweating, cramps and headaches among other symptoms. Severe stings can require urgent medical attention.

The public has been advised that if anyone is stung by one of these jellyfish, they should approach a lifeguard for assistance.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

More information can be found here.

