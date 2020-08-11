Teddy's Ice Cream issue statement in response to FSAI closure

A total of five closure orders and two prohibition orders were issued by the FSAI in July.

Teddy's Ice Cream in Dun Laoghaire was amongst five businesses issued closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) last month. Issued for a closed area storage unit at the side of the premises, a spokesperson for Teddy's Ice Cream has released a statement hoping to clear up some confusion in response to the FSAI closure.

The statement reads:

“Unfortunately a storage unit for our small concession at Dun Laoghaire’s East Pier was served a closure notice last month. This does not impact any other stores.

This concession has been closed since the middle of March, to adhere to the Covid-19 Government recommendations.

Before it’s closure, the unit was not used to store food for service. The issues outlined are being dealt with and the unit will not be used in the future.

We appreciate the strict standards upheld by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and are committed to implementing them across all our stores and concessions.

As a family business, we are heartbroken that there has been so much confusion as to the location of this storage unit and want to offer reassurance that this was not in an area that ever served or stored food.

We will ensure this is not an issue in the future and want to reassure our loyal customers that we will continue to serve our freshly whipped and soft scoop traditional ice-cream in the safest way, while adhering to social distancing.”

READ NEXT: Kehoes pub shows neighbourly spirit is alive and well in the city centre