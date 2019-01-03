News Dublin

The New Dublin Renting Trend That Is Not Okay On Any Planet

Please say people aren't actually paying for this?!

Snorers need not apply.

The latest trend in Dublin renting is actually more grim than the beans on toast we've been forced to survive on due to soaring prices.

Apparently "bed-sharing" is an increasingly common renting proposition in the city, with The Times Ireland Edition reporting that people are being charged up to €550 to SHARE A BED WITH A STRANGER.

An ad posted recently offered a King-size bed in Stoneybatter for a "female to share the room with another female student" with a €550 price tag attached.

It's not the only one of its kind according to the report.

A room in Kimmage advertised at €280 per month offered a bed-share with a "Japanese girl”, with a third renter in a single bed in the same room.

Another ad called for a "non-snorer" to share a room with four others in Aungier St - preferably someone who spoke a different language to the other occupants so that they could speak on the phone freely.

According to Daft.ie, Dubliners are now paying 36 per cent higher rent rates than the previous peak in 2008.

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

