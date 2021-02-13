Dublin brewery creates new beer in honour of Fungie

The new creation is available to order right now.

After the events of 2020, which included news of the search for Fungie going global, as well as a documentary on his disappearance airing on RTE over Christmas, it is fair to say that the Kerry-based dolphin has quickly become one of the most famous names to come out of Ireland in some time.

Whiplash, the folks behind last year's ingenious coffee beer, have announced that they've come up with a new delicious concoction, this time in honour of the legendary Dingle native.

Speaking of the new beer, a spokesperson for the microbrewery had the following to say about their new creation:

"Having spent many a summer’s weekend in the town, often with a few other hungover brewers in tow after a night taking in what Dingle has to offer, the team at Whiplash hope he’s retired to warmer waters after a lifetime of service to locals and tourists alike.

"In his memory, Whiplash has brewed a beer they can only assume would impress a famous dolphin – a maple syrup infused Brown Ale. A traditional base of floor malted Maris Otter for an extra biscuity and nutty flavour, some old school Brown Malt, a few Oats, Belgian Aromatic, a light touch of Chocolate Malt and a very, very heavy hand of Maple Syrup.

"As his best bud Paddy Ferriter put it: 'He can go where he likes. There’s no one going to say to him "where did you come from?”, “where are you bound for?”. No. He has the ocean wide'."

The Ocean Wide Brown Ale is available right now via the Whiplash online store as well as the Celtic Whiskey Bar Killarney's online store here, as well as the Carryout Killarney and Carryout Kenmare in Kerry.

