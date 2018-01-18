One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'

An Bord Pleanála has stated that the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin's Liberties is to be demolished but only after the developer preserves the graffiti there.

The area is one of the best-known sites for street art in Dublin.

The Journal is reporting that the theatre will be replaced by a five-storey, 289-bed 'aparthotel' but the appeals board has confirmed that they have inserted a 'graffiti condition'

The car park at the site has been decorated by graffiti artists over the years and the board's inspector, Karla McBride, said that the street work “is emblematic of 21st century European urban youth culture and some of the art is to a high standard”.



The decision to abolish the theatre was initially turned down early in 2017 after it was refused planning permission but the decision was overturned.

The aparthotel will also feature a gym, restaurant and bicycle-hire shop also.

READ NEXT: Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart