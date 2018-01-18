Dublin

One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'

A sad day.

Demolished Building Jan

An Bord Pleanála has stated that the Tivoli Theatre in Dublin's Liberties is to be demolished but only after the developer preserves the graffiti there.

The area is one of the best-known sites for street art in Dublin.

The Journal is reporting that the theatre will be replaced by a five-storey, 289-bed 'aparthotel' but the appeals board has confirmed that they have inserted a 'graffiti condition'

The car park at the site has been decorated by graffiti artists over the years and the board's inspector, Karla McBride, said that the street work “is emblematic of 21st century European urban youth culture and some of the art is to a high standard”.

The decision to abolish the theatre was initially turned down early in 2017 after it was refused planning permission but the decision was overturned. 

The aparthotel will also feature a gym, restaurant and bicycle-hire shop also. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'
One Of Dublin's Finest Establishments Is To Be Demolished And Replaced With 'Aparthotel'
PICS: High Winds Blew The Roof Off A House In Portmarnock Last Night
PICS: High Winds Blew The Roof Off A House In Portmarnock Last Night
Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre
Approval Granted For New 'Cultural Square' In The Heart Of Dublin City Centre
Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle
Dublin Hotel Imposes Blanket Ban On 'All Bloggers' Following Viral Free Stay Debacle
CNN Has Shared A Poignant Interview With Dolores O'Riordan In The Cobblestone
CNN Has Shared A Poignant Interview With Dolores O'Riordan In The Cobblestone
Dublin Hotel Owner Offers 'Official Apology To Bloggers' Amid Furore Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Dublin Hotel Owner Offers 'Official Apology To Bloggers' Amid Furore Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
The Exchequer Has Gotten A Fresh Look As Well As A Brand New Cocktail Menu
The Exchequer Has Gotten A Fresh Look As Well As A Brand New Cocktail Menu
Firefighters Dealt With A Pretty Bizarre Car Fire In Tallaght Last Night
Firefighters Dealt With A Pretty Bizarre Car Fire In Tallaght Last Night
A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street
A Slick New Six-Storey Hotel With A Glass Roof Is Coming To Dame Street
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
New Dublin Bus Route Has Answered The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
New Dublin Bus Route Has Answered The Prayers Of Many People On The Northside
The Sugar Club Will Be Screening The Brilliant Oasis Documentary Later This Month
The Sugar Club Will Be Screening The Brilliant Oasis Documentary Later This Month
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
Lifestyle

Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
News

Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
Lifestyle

An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018