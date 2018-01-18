Lifestyle

Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart

The best way to spend your winnings.

Money

A retired Dublin landscaper who is caring full time for his elderly father could not believe his luck when he won €21,000 on a National Lottery online scratch card.

Peter Galligan, from Artane, said the win will go a long way towards paying bills and helping him and his family care for their 84-year-old Dad. His mother, who has Alzheimer’s, is living in a nursing home.

A delighted Peter, who collected his winnings in National Lottery HQ today, said: 

“I play online National Lottery games occasionally and tried my luck with the new Jewel 7 Doubler game. I could not believe it when I saw that I had won! It was only when I got an email from the National Lottery confirming the win that I really believed it. It is brilliant news.”

He added: “My mother is in a nursing home and I am looking after my father who is also called Peter. So this amount of money really means a lot. I will get some family members to cover for me so I can take a week off and I will head to Spain for a holiday.”

A deserved win for him and his family.

READ NEXT:Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie
A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
PICS: Dublin Has A Slick New Nail Bar That Does Monthly Manicure Subscriptions
Dublin Jewellers Responds To Claims About Irish Social Media Influencer's Alleged 'Misleading Competitions'
Dublin Jewellers Responds To Claims About Irish Social Media Influencer's Alleged 'Misleading Competitions'
Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother
Conor McGregor's Latest Picture Of Him Recording While Driving Gets Him Into Trouble With Grieving Irish Mother
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
A Unique New Way Of Apartment Living Is Coming To Dublin In March
A Unique New Way Of Apartment Living Is Coming To Dublin In March
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Dublin Man Has Done The Sweetest Thing With Big Lottery Winnings
Dublin Man Has Done The Sweetest Thing With Big Lottery Winnings
Nearly 1,000 Homes In Dublin All Refused Planning Permission For The Same Reason
Nearly 1,000 Homes In Dublin All Refused Planning Permission For The Same Reason
If You're Trying To Buy A House In 2018 We've Some Very Bad News For You
If You're Trying To Buy A House In 2018 We've Some Very Bad News For You
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
News

Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool
An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
Lifestyle

An Interior Design Dream Lies Behind The Door Of This Chic Gaff In Portobello
This Scenic Southside Road Could Be "Closed For Up To One Year"
News

This Scenic Southside Road Could Be "Closed For Up To One Year"

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018