Dublin Lotto Winner's 'Unselfish' Plans For Winnings Will Melt Your Heart

The best way to spend your winnings.

A retired Dublin landscaper who is caring full time for his elderly father could not believe his luck when he won €21,000 on a National Lottery online scratch card.

Peter Galligan, from Artane, said the win will go a long way towards paying bills and helping him and his family care for their 84-year-old Dad. His mother, who has Alzheimer’s, is living in a nursing home.

A delighted Peter, who collected his winnings in National Lottery HQ today, said:

“I play online National Lottery games occasionally and tried my luck with the new Jewel 7 Doubler game. I could not believe it when I saw that I had won! It was only when I got an email from the National Lottery confirming the win that I really believed it. It is brilliant news.”

He added: “My mother is in a nursing home and I am looking after my father who is also called Peter. So this amount of money really means a lot. I will get some family members to cover for me so I can take a week off and I will head to Spain for a holiday.”

A deserved win for him and his family.

