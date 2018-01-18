Dublin Resident Who Made €175K From Social Welfare Had Penthouse With Private Swimming Pool

The Irish Independent is reporting that a French music teacher claimed €175,000 in social welfare and rented a Dublin penthouse apartment with its own private swimming pool in that time.

Court reporter Aoife Nic Ardghail states that 40-year-old Daniel Daudet got a false PPS number and claimed Back to Education and Rent Allowances up until 2015.

Daudet was collecting welfare using both his real name and fake name for a period of time also.

The penthouse in the capital was revealed to cost a whopping €3,000 a month and he shared it with his husband and occasional guests.

He was up for 783 charges of social welfare fraud over a period of 13 years and the jury returned an unanimous guilty verdict.

The French man pleaded not guilty to the charges against him although he had previously told the Gardaí otherwise.

He has been repaying the State €100 a week since 2016 and still owes over €167,000 in repayments.

