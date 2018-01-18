News

This Scenic Southside Road Could Be "Closed For Up To One Year"

If you're a regular on this road, you'll be disappointed.

Road Closed

A Rathfarnham route which is situated on the foothills of the Dublin Mountains could be out of action for up to one year.

This news comes after illegal road works caused problems on the piece of track and led the council to close the Edmonstown Road between the Merry Ploughboy pub and Tibradden Road in November 2017.

The Irish Times states that local access to the road remains but besides this, diversions are in place for those heading up to the Mountains. 

South Dublin County Council are to hold a meeting soon about the matter in the hope of shortening the closure period. 

Back in November, the council said: "To facilitate emergency essential remedial works along the bank of the Owendoher River tributary, South Dublin County Council has made an order to temporarily close a section of R116 Edmondstown Road, between the Merry Ploughboy Public House and the R113 Tibradden Road from Tuesday 14th November 2017 for a period of up to one year."

The illegal works were carried out without planning permission and severely weakened the road. 

It is said that the road closure "couldn't have come at a worse time".

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

