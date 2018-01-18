A Dublin Cinema Is Having An 'Ultimate Gals Night' For The New Fifty Shades Movie

Grab your gals (and your guys!) who are low-key obsessed with the Fifty Shades films and leg it to Omniplex Rathmines for a fab night out for the opening night of of Fifty Shades Freed, the third chapter based on the raunchy best-selling Fifty Shades phenomenon.

On Friday February 9, Omniplex in Rathmines is throwing an 'ultimate girls night out' event, where guests will be hosted in the VIP lounge and treated to a limited-edition Gordon’s Pink Gin Spritz before settling in to see Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

Sounds like a pretty slick Galentine's gathering to us... Who could resist this?

Places for the movie are limited and available to book here, priced at €15 each, which includes tickets to the VIP screening, lounge access and a limited-edition Gordon’s Pink Gin Spritz.

P.S. Strictly over 18s. So you know it's gonna be a fun evening.

