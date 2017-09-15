A Restaurant On South William Street Is Giving Free Car Rides To Dinner For Every Customer

Fancy being chauffeured from your home to the restaurant?

Have you ever been put off going out for dinner because you don't want to have to get a taxi there? Sure shelling out for the meal is already a stretch in January.

Eden restaurant on South William Street, however, has a pretty genius ploy of encouraging more customers to come along to their restaurant for dinner.

Eden has something new on their menu...

Not some sort of fancy cocktail or steak dish... It's your very own chauffeur driven Chevy to collect you and your friends and deliver you to dinner!

Seriously, you and all your mates could be dropped to dinner for free.

All you have to do is book dinner and request 'Chevy To Eden' and if the Chevy is available it’s yours. It’ll collect you from your pre-dinner location (within reason) and drop you to the door of Eden. Simple.

Their Chevy is classic restored van with a "wild interior", and it would be such a laugh rocking up to a night out in this.

With dishes such as blue cheese gnocchi with parmesan sauce, grilled asparagus and roast pine nuts or duck breast with fondant potatoes, baby beets, pear chutney and a sweet red wine jus how could you resist?

Call Eden on 016706887 to book your 'Chevy To Eden' experience.

