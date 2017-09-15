Food and Drink

A Restaurant On South William Street Is Giving Free Car Rides To Dinner For Every Customer

Fancy being chauffeured from your home to the restaurant?

Chevy To Eden

Have you ever been put off going out for dinner because you don't want to have to get a taxi there? Sure shelling out for the meal is already a stretch in January.  

Eden restaurant on South William Street, however, has a pretty genius ploy of encouraging more customers to come along to their restaurant for dinner. 

Eden has something new on their menu...

Not some sort of fancy cocktail or steak dish... It's your very own chauffeur driven Chevy to collect you and your friends and deliver you to dinner!

Seriously, you and all your mates could be dropped to dinner for free. 

All you have to do is book dinner and request 'Chevy To Eden' and if the Chevy is available it’s yours. It’ll collect you from your pre-dinner location (within reason) and drop you to the door of Eden. Simple. 

Chevy Grand Canal

A post shared by Tamás Hajnal (@ralitom) on

Their Chevy is classic restored van with a "wild interior", and it would be such a laugh rocking up to a night out in this. 

With dishes such as blue cheese gnocchi with parmesan sauce, grilled asparagus and roast pine nuts or duck breast with fondant potatoes, baby beets, pear chutney and a sweet red wine jus how could you resist?

Call Eden on 016706887 to book your 'Chevy To Eden' experience.

READ NEXT: 10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
A Restaurant On South William Street Is Giving Free Car Rides To Dinner For Every Customer
A Restaurant On South William Street Is Giving Free Car Rides To Dinner For Every Customer
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
Ireland's First Ever Gin Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Spring
This Middle-Eastern Restaurant With A Twist Is A Tasty Spot In The Heart Of Rathmines
This Middle-Eastern Restaurant With A Twist Is A Tasty Spot In The Heart Of Rathmines
Seven Of The Most Notions Dishes You Can Order Right Now In Dublin
Seven Of The Most Notions Dishes You Can Order Right Now In Dublin
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
Stylish Food In One Of The City's Swankiest Hotels Doesn't Disappoint
A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It
A New And Unique Boojum Is Opening Its Doors In Dublin And You Need To Try It
Here's Where You Can Get FREE Coffees And Tea In The City Centre Today
Here's Where You Can Get FREE Coffees And Tea In The City Centre Today
The Verdict Is In — We Tried The Best Coddle In Dublin
The Verdict Is In — We Tried The Best Coddle In Dublin
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Dublin's Pubs?
This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday
This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
PICS: There's A Beautiful 'Wine And Book' Cafe On Dawson Street You've Probs Never Noticed
Dublin Pub Of The Week - Great Pints And A Laid-Back Atmosphere On The Banks Of The Grand Canal
Dublin Pub Of The Week - Great Pints And A Laid-Back Atmosphere On The Banks Of The Grand Canal
Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment
News

Evelyn Cusack Puts Down Mean UK Weatherman With Great Response After "Ridiculous" Weather Comment
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Feature

10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday
Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
News

Gardaí Are Notifying People About Their Big 'Snooping' Operations In Dublin
Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?
News

Can You Guess Where Dublin Ranks Among The Most Expensive Cities For Rent In Europe?

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
News

PICS: Sinead O'Connor AND Bono Surprise Dublin Crowd With Special Performance Tonight
Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
News

Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly
Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals
Dublin

Dubliners Being Warned About Gangs In These Areas That Are Terrorising Locals

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin