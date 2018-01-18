Feature

10 Struggles All Dubliners Face During The Week Before Payday

We're in this together...

It's that time of the month where payday is so close but still seems so far away. 

January is always the worst time of the year to wait for a boost in your bank balance as most of us haven't been paid since before Christmas which feels pretty much like 5,000 years ago at this stage. 

How many of these struggles can you relate to?

1. Trying to withdraw a tenner from the ATM... 

Close your eyes and hope for the best...

2. Going into minus funds on your Leap Card...

And hoping that the bus driver is a kind-hearted soul...

3. Getting declined for a Eurosaver menu with your debit card...

"Oh? Let's try a different card..." *turns around and runs away never to return*

4. Getting pints bought for you with the promise you'll 'get them back' next time...

"I will, yeah."

5. Being judged while paying for a coffee with a tonne of coins...

Worth their weight in gold.

6. Walking miles to work because it's literally your only option...

Drumcondra to town gets further every day. 

7. Going into Dublin Bus HQ to collect your 40 cent ticket refunds...

Desperate times. 

8. Always suggesting going to Dicey's for €2 drinks...

Sure you're practically making money. 

9. That sinking feeling when you realise you're doomed... 

This is it. You may never have money again. 

10. Until payday comes and all is right with the world...

And two days later, it disappears again *repeat cycle*

