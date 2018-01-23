Dublin

This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users

It's the golden rule.

Dublin Bus

We're an unsociable bunch when we get on Dublin Bus. Interaction is not something that we like to do when we're using public transport.

We'll burn a hole in the screens of our phones looking at it so hard to avoid having to make conversation with anyone else.

If you're smart enough, you'll always make sure that your earphones are close by so that you can pop them in and drown out any background bus noises. 

However, as this Dublin Tweeter points out, having your music blaring is all well and good when you're sitting down but that changes when you're getting off the bus. 

Posted on the 9th of January, the tweet has gotten 25k retweets and nearly 110k likes in the space of two weeks. 

A Dubliner by the name of Cieran - Twitter handle @MrNeeson - posted the one golden rule of Dublin Bus but didn't expect it to get this big...

Plain and simple. It's courtesy. There is no point having the music down but your earphones still in nor is it worth having one earphone out and music still on. 

If you ever break this rule on Dublin Bus and we see you, we're telling...

READ NEXT: PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Dublin Man Becomes Hero In Australia After Bravely Saving Drowning Person Who Suffered Heart Attack
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
Irish Rail Services Suspended Through Harmonstown Due To "Tragic Incident"
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
One Of The Stars Of 'Tallafornia' Will Appear On The Next Episode Of 'First Dates Ireland'
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
The Dublin Hotel Who Clashed With A 'Social Media Influencer' Is Now Running A Hilarious Competition
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
PIC: A Dublin Hotel Owner Is Sending An Invoice To THAT 'Social Media Influencer' After Online Controversy
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
VIDEO: The GPO Was Transformed Into A Banquet Hall For Homeless People Last Night
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
This Dramedy About Coping With Life In Dublin Is Now On Netflix
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
The Line-Up For This Year's Paddy's Day Comedy Show At The 3 Arena Looks Unreal
You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport
You'll Be Dying To Try The Plane Food Next Time You Get A Flight From Dublin Airport
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
QUIZ: Can You Name All These Dublin Pubs In Less Than 60 Seconds?
Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner Has Now Stood Up For THAT Blogger That He Previously Called Out
One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Dublin

One Of Dublin's Most Famous Pubs Has Gotten Into Major Trouble
Gardaí Seize Deadly Submachine Gun In Lucan Raid
News

Gardaí Seize Deadly Submachine Gun In Lucan Raid
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
Sponsored

A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin