This Single Tweet About Dublin Bus Has Gone Insanely Viral Because It's So Relatable To Users

We're an unsociable bunch when we get on Dublin Bus. Interaction is not something that we like to do when we're using public transport.

We'll burn a hole in the screens of our phones looking at it so hard to avoid having to make conversation with anyone else.

If you're smart enough, you'll always make sure that your earphones are close by so that you can pop them in and drown out any background bus noises.

However, as this Dublin Tweeter points out, having your music blaring is all well and good when you're sitting down but that changes when you're getting off the bus.

Posted on the 9th of January, the tweet has gotten 25k retweets and nearly 110k likes in the space of two weeks.

A Dubliner by the name of Cieran - Twitter handle @MrNeeson - posted the one golden rule of Dublin Bus but didn't expect it to get this big...

music: off

earphones: out

bus driver: thanked — cieran (@MrNeeson) January 9, 2018

Plain and simple. It's courtesy. There is no point having the music down but your earphones still in nor is it worth having one earphone out and music still on.

If you ever break this rule on Dublin Bus and we see you, we're telling...

