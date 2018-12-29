PIC: Dubliner Does Strangest Thing For Bus Driver To Get Dublin Bus Fare

He forgot his leap card and had no money but the driver said he was allowed on, if he did one thing...

Sometimes Dublin Bus drivers can be awful sound, other times they can be not so sound. We all have bad days at work so we can understand why they don't always feel the need to stop for us when we're running to the bus stop or to let us on when we're 20 cent short of a fare.

And then, there is those glorious moments when you're running alongside the bus and he gives you the nod or it's pissing rain and your leap card isn't given that sweet beep sound and as you try and offer a scapegoat, the driver just says 'go on'.

At least once in your lifetime, you're going to hop on Dublin Bus penniless and we think every driver should adopt this rule for passengers who plead for a 'free' or discounted fare.

Dubliner, Killian White was in limbo as he stepped inside one Dublin Bus. He had no change on him and the leap card was bone dry too.

So instead of flat out refusing him, the bus driver asked him to do something else, which would have left fellow passengers pissing themselves.

Forgot I had no money on me leap card getting on the bus so the bus driver made me sing wheels on the bus to him to get on , don’t even know what’s going on — Killian White (@KillianWhite4) June 9, 2018

We doubt he'll ever forget to top up his leap card again.

