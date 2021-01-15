Dublin Bus to run on reduced timetable from next week

Dublin Bus officials have confirmed that the service will run on a limited basis next week with timetables to be reduced due to lack of demand.

Dubliners are being advised that Dublin Bus will move to a reduced schedule from next week. With current public health advice urging people to stay home, officials have said that demand for the service has dropped in recent weeks.

Due to run at about 80 per cent of its current weekday capacity, timetables will move to a reduced schedule on a phased basis from Monday, January 18th. Operating hours will remain as they currently are.

Commenting that the revised schedules "reflect demand levels under the current Covid restrictions", NTA officials said that the new schedules are "broadly in line with those of April last" when timetables were first reduced in line with public health measures.

"The revised schedules reflect reduced demand levels under the current Covid restrictions and will ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers and carers who must travel."

A new schedule for Go-Ahead Ireland will also come into effect later this month with drivers due to follow a revised timetable from Monday, January 25th. No changes have been proposed to Bus Éireann or Luas schedules at this time.

