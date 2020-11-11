Dublin café hosting virtual gingerbread making class

A virtual gingerbread making class to get in the festive spirit of things. 'Tis (almost) the season after all.

Irish restaurants and cafes have been absolutely knocking it out of the park in terms of innovation. Forced to change up their whole business models at only a moment's notice - not once but twice so far this year - one could hardly blame them for getting bogged down by the situation.

And yet, staff have done the exact opposite, using it as an opportunity to come up with creative new ways to allow them to continue doing what they love. One such place being the Cake Café. One of Dublin's hidden gems, it's tucked away on Camden Street at the back of The Last Book Shop. Revered for their cakes (obviously), the place has quite the reputation for all their baked goods and they've come up with a new way for customers to get involved this Christmas.

Speaking to Lovin, owner Ray said:

"I was trying to figure out ways to keep my business going and having previously done a lot of baking classes over Christmas I have now come up with one that people can do at home on a live zoom class.

"Within the class we will make a gingerbread house from scratch and decorate it. We will also make mince pies and mulled wine. I send out packs to people with everything they need, they just need to get some ingredients and the full class is done online."

Fun, festive and flippin delicious. A great alternative to your usual Christmas meetup. The kits are also available to ship nationwide so fret not if you're anywhere outside Dublin as you can still partake.

