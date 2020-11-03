Close

Dublin café shares their joy at South Anne Street pedestrianisation news

By Sarah Finnan

November 3, 2020 at 10:50am

Owners at one Dublin café have welcomed the news that four city-centre streets are to be permanently pedestrianised in the coming weeks.

Dublin City Council (DCC) yesterday confirmed that plans are underway to permanently pedestrianise four city-centre streets following the overwhelming success of an initial trial run this past summer.

Drawn up for four of the five original streets that were trialled, the plans will mean that South Anne Street, South William Street, Drury Street and Dame Court will all be permanently pedestrianised in the coming weeks.

Doing wonders for local restaurants and cafes in each of those areas, the initiative increased city-centre footfall while affording businesses additional outdoor seating to allow them to continue trading.

Clearly delighted that the measures are to be brought in permanently, Coffeeangel on South Anne street shared their joy, tweeting to say:

"If ever there was a silver lining to this year, perhaps this is it. We are absolutely delighted that @DubCityCouncil - following overwhelming public & business support - have decided to move forward with the permanent pedestrianisation of South Anne Street."

Other business owners have echoed much the same thoughts, with owners at fellow Dublin café Kaph adding that it will be "a great chance for the city-centre to do something new".

Header image via Twitter/Dublin City Council 

