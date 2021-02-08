Dublin café's DIY kit has everything you need for a flippin' great Pancake Tuesday

Pancake Tuesday is on the horizon and if you're in the market for all the ingredients to make it a success, then Fable & Stey has what you need.

The Blackrock café has come up with a DIY kit that's sure to answer all of your Pancake Tuesday needs. The big day falls on Tuesday, February 16 and if there was a ever a year to indulge on piles of pancakes then this is it.

The Fable & Stey DIY pancake box set contains the following:

- Fluffy American pancake mix.

(serves 4)

- Fresh Blueberries, Strawberries and banana.

- Peanut brittle

- Mini Marshmallows

- Fable Salted caramel Sauce

- Fable Chocolate Ganache

- Milk Chocolate Chips

- Orange Juices

- Eggs

On sale from Wednesday of this week (February 10), the DIY pancake box set costs €28 and given that there are only limited numbers available, you better be quick.

Get yours by calling into Fable & Stey, getting in touch by phone or messaging them on Instagram here. That's the first (and hopefully last) lockdown Pancake Tuesday sorted!

