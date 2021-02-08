Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dublin café's DIY kit has everything you need for a flippin' great Pancake Tuesday

By James Fenton

February 8, 2021 at 12:25pm

Share:

Pancake Tuesday is on the horizon and if you're in the market for all the ingredients to make it a success, then Fable & Stey has what you need.

The Blackrock café has come up with a DIY kit that's sure to answer all of your Pancake Tuesday needs. The big day falls on Tuesday, February 16 and if there was a ever a year to indulge on piles of pancakes then this is it.

The Fable & Stey DIY pancake box set contains the following:

- Fluffy American pancake mix.
(serves 4)
- Fresh Blueberries, Strawberries and banana.
- Peanut brittle
- Mini Marshmallows
- Fable Salted caramel Sauce
- Fable Chocolate Ganache
- Milk Chocolate Chips
- Orange Juices
- Eggs

On sale from Wednesday of this week (February 10), the DIY pancake box set costs €28 and given that there are only limited numbers available, you better be quick.

Get yours by calling into Fable & Stey, getting in touch by phone or messaging them on Instagram here. That's the first (and hopefully last) lockdown Pancake Tuesday sorted!

READ NEXT: WIN: One of 10 delicious Mr Kipling baking hampers worth over €100

Share:

Latest articles

Here's where you'll get this insane Baileys Irish Cream Cruffin in Dublin

Over 110,000 passengers came through Dublin Airport in January

Dublin restaurant urges influencers to be considerate and have 'respect' for small, struggling businesses

Make a return to love letters with one of these Valentine's Day cards

You may also love

Dublin restaurant urges influencers to be considerate and have 'respect' for small, struggling businesses

This is the REAL secret to a successful business according to one Dublin café

Kinder Bueno French toast is EXACTLY what your Sunday needs

This Mexican street food stall has a new digs and we're all for it

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.