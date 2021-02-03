How to get your hands on everything you need for this delicious unicorn cake

Do you fancy getting your hands on everything you need to create this beautiful unicorn cake at home?

We have teamed up with Mr. Kipling to celebrate their new Unicorn Home Baking Kit and to inspire you to enjoy a special moment in the kitchen with someone you love at home. Because life is all about the little moments with the ones who mean the most to us, and baking is one way we celebrated and nurtured these important connections during the pandemic.

Whether you're baking with your housemate, the family or your other half, we have ten of these Unicorn Home Baking Kits from Mr. Kipling to give away.

And if you need inspiration, we tried it out ourselves, and it was as fluffy as it was delicious and easy to make. Check out how we got on in the video below.

The lucky winners of this giveaway will receive the ultimate baking hamper, complete with a bespoke Mr. Kipling apron, Mr. Kipling Unicorn and Zingy Lemon baking mixes and icings, an amazing selection of cake decoration essentials and an epic baking starter kit with everything from cake and cupcake moulds to icing bags and mixing bowls.

The cake mix consists of 100% natural flavours, no artificial colours, real fruit and no modified starch, resulting in a fluffy and moist cake rise. And the icing is made of 100% natural flavours and real milk.

Plus, the mix changes colour as you mix it which is something children will love.

To be in with a chance of winning one of these Unicorn Home Baking Kits from Mr. Kipling to create a special moment at home (and an unreal cake), simply enter by filling in your details using the form below.

For full prize details and competition T&Cs please see here. Competition closes at 23:59pm on Tuesday, February 9th