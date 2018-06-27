Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night

The sky picked it up and it travelled for miles and miles.

You might not believe us but there is some cons to the sun. There is the obvious ones like sunburn etc but when the sky is clear and beautiful like it has been the past few days, sound travels, big time.

So if you're talking about your co-worker outside be very careful, they could hear you back in the office hundreds of metres away.

But the sound that was travelling last night didn't just go a few metres, it covered miles and everyone in Dublin was on about.

The Killers played the RDS and if you didn't get a ticket, or didn't even live near the RDS, it didn't matter.

The gig could be heard all over Dublin which was a blessing if you are a Killers fan - free gig - or a curse if you absolutely hate them with a burning passion.

Regardless, you couldn't stop Mr. Brightside blaring through the air...

Great sound system at the Killers tonight 😂👌🏻 — Emma H (@emmabear88) June 26, 2018

I live in rathmines and can hear word for word sound perfect music from @thekillers from the @TheRDS #whoneedstickets — Shóna Spillane (@shona_spillane) June 26, 2018

The killers sound so frickin’ good from the gaff! — Mark Anthony (@mrk_anthny_) June 26, 2018

RDS sound levels are impressive, really enjoying The Killers, from my bedroom in Dublin 8 😣 — Jennifer Stevens (@JenStevensDub) June 26, 2018

Very sound of The Killers to put a set on in the RDS that I can listen to in Churchtown. Savage Waterboys cover of Whole of the moon just there! — Mike Ross (@MikeRoss03) June 26, 2018

The sound for The Killers is perfect in Herbert Park if anyone fancies a free gig. Lots of people here. — Warren Swords (@warrenswords) June 26, 2018

Free gig, sweet.

Sunshine, sweet.

