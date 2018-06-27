Dublin

Everyone In The City Could Hear This Specific Sound Last Night

The sky picked it up and it travelled for miles and miles.

Dublin Killersr

You might not believe us but there is some cons to the sun. There is the obvious ones like sunburn etc but when the sky is clear and beautiful like it has been the past few days, sound travels, big time.

So if you're talking about your co-worker outside be very careful, they could hear you back in the office hundreds of metres away.

But the sound that was travelling last night didn't just go a few metres, it covered miles and everyone in Dublin was on about.

The Killers played the RDS and if you didn't get a ticket, or didn't even live near the RDS, it didn't matter.

The gig could be heard all over Dublin which was a blessing if you are a Killers fan - free gig - or a curse if you absolutely hate them with a burning passion.

Regardless, you couldn't stop Mr. Brightside blaring through the air...

Free gig, sweet.

Sunshine, sweet.

Dublin The Killers City city centre Music
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

