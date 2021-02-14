Dublin coffee shop unveils incredible Valentine's selection of cakes

Show the one you love some love... with some cakes!

While there are plenty of ways to show someone that you care for them, speaking from personal preference, the most profound way to get that message across is with some delicious baked goods.

Urbanity, based out of Coke Lane in Smithfield, have unveiled their collection of incredible cakes that are available over the Valentine's weekend, and oh my goodness, we'll take two of each, thank you very much. No, not to share with anyone, these are all for me.

So if you happen to be within the 5km of this place, it is definitely a place to check out today.

Ready? You'll only properly be ready if you have a bib or something for all of the drooling you're about to do...

Raspberry & White Chocolate Choux Craquelins⁣

Blood Orange Linzer Cookies

Black Forest Eclairs

Peanut Butter Pretzel Blondies

Main image via Instagram/@UrbanityDub

