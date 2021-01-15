Dublin dessert specialists unveil incredible milkshake coffee creation

Milkshake and coffee, a match made in heaven.

Are you one of those people who has started off 2021 in a healthier way? Eating better after the Christmas-time splurge, out getting your walks within the 5km restrictions, at-home work-outs, all that good stuff? Good for you!

On the other hand, if you're looking for something that will be tasty and delicious and you're treating yourself because even though it is January, it is still winter and we are all cold and need treats and 2021 hasn't so much been a clean break from the dumpster fire that was 2020, and feels like it is somehow 2020: The Director's Cut.

We seem to have gotten off topic here, and that is a lot of pressure for one yummy drink to potentially hold back against, but considering the nuclear levels of WANT that vibrated from our very souls when we first got eyes on this creation... we have hope it will do us some good!

Scoop Parlour have revealed their Scoop Frapês, which essentially consists of any milkshake of your choice, mixed in with a double espresso.

So... if you like milky treats and also love your coffee, then this will be right up your street.

These Scoop Frapês are available from the Scoop Parlours located on Aungier Street and in Ranelagh.

