A Dubliner Successfully Walked Away With €165K Instead Of €45 From Euromillions Draw

His Euromillions win was almost 4,000 times the prize money.

BoyleSports has confirmed that a Dublin punter collected a nice lump sum from the Euromillions draw on Tuesday night, without actually doing the Lotto. 

The dubliner, pocketed a massive €165,000 (and his fiver back, of course) after they decided to put down a €5 Lotto bet on the Euromillions in a bookmakers. 

The anonymous punter placed the bet on the numbers 5, 9, 23 and 24 to be drawn from Tuesday's Euromillions draw.

His luck was in as the four numbers came up on Tuesday night and at odds of 33,000/1, he was left with a life-changing sum of money. 

“We want to wish our Dublin customer all the best with their fantastic winnings and hope they enjoy spending every cent of their €165,005," said Aoife Heffron of  BoyleSports. 

"Had the Dubliner chosen to do their lucky lotto numbers with their local newsagents, they would have walked away with just €45.

“It is fantastic to see customers win big and with the recent influx of customers turning to BoyleSports to back their lucky numbers we expect that the large windfalls will not stop anytime soon.”

Congratulations to the lucky punter. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

