I Tried A "Vegan Manicure" For The First Time - Here's How I Got On

A few weeks ago I wrote a piece about Skinfull Affairs - a lovely little beauty salon on Exchequer Street.

I usually get my brows done there because they're fairly affordable and always do a good job.

I'm not vegan but I like the fact that all their products are cruelty-free, and when I heard about their new "vegan manicure" I was intrigued enough to try it.

The receptionist who greeted me in the store explained everything to me - the Orly nail varnish they use is breathable and infused with argan oil, vitamin B5 and vitamin C.



Muslims who follow halal guidelines generally can't use traditional polish because it creates a barrier on nails that ritual prayer water can't penetrate.

But Orly is halal certified, as well as being free of things like parabens, animal derived ingredients and super harsh chemicals.

My beautician, Marina, asked me to choose from a selection of 21 colours.

There are far fewer shade options with this type of manicure than with a regular one, but they are all very pretty.

I went for a shimmery gold shade called Fairy Godmother, and my beautician Marina got to work.

She pushed back my cuticles, shaped my nails and exfoliated my hands with a fabulous-smelling mango scrub, but didn't use a base or top coat.

I was very happy with the final result, which I was told would last ten days.

Sadly I got my first chip on day two and the rest of my nails followed fairly soon after.

If you're looking for long-lasting wear, I wouldn't recommend the breathable polish - I think you need a top coat to get those extra few days out of your manicure.

My nails did feel healthy after I took off the varnish, though, and it was nice while it lasted.

Overall, a handy option for Muslim women but maybe not for everyone.

